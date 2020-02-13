The final countdown! The cast of Modern Family is gearing up to say goodbye, having reached their final table read of the series.

“Our last table read😪 sad because its ending but so grateful and happy to have being able to be part of this family,” Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit ABC comedy, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 12.

The Hot Pursuit actress shared a series of photos from the L.A. table read, including photos of the whole cast with their final script and a celebratory cake.

“It has being More than I ever dreamed of or deserved❤️ Gracias my Modern Family🍾🍾🍾 #11years,” she added.

The Colombia native’s TV son Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe Pritchett, also shared a family-based picture in honor of the big day.

“It has been a huge honor being this guys little bro,” Maguire, 8, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a photo of himself with TV brother Rico Rodriguez, who plays Manny Delgado. “I love him more than words. I get to do it one more week and the emotions of good bye to this show are so real. #brothersforlife #modernfamily @starringrico @abcmodernfam.”

Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy on the comedy, which is in its 11th and final season, posted a funny photo of one of the show’s writers to document the moment. “Modern Family’s FINAL table read is hitting @dannyzuker hard. Our writers truly are the heroes of our show,” she wrote.

Many members of the main cast, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, and Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy, shared snaps from the emotional day via their Instagram Stories.

Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, took a moment to honor his secondary character on the long-running series, Fizbo the Clown, earlier this week. The Kansas City native told the story about how he always wanted to be a circus clown, which led to his dad naming him “Fizbo.”

Stonestreet, 48, recalled his grandma making his clown suits and his parents letting him “be the kid that raised pigs, played drums, took karate, payed [sic] football, and put makeup on and wigs on from time to time.”

That childhood persona eventually became a beloved character on Modern Family in 2009.

“Tomorrow you’ll see Fizbo one last time,” the Emmy-winning actor teased via social media on Monday, February 10. “I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown made it all the way from Kansas City KS to the streets of Paris, France. When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, ‘Hello old friend.’ Tomorrow, I get to say, goodbye old friend. Thank you Modern Family for allowing me to fulfill my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of them all. Hollywood.”

The series also stars Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how your favorite Modern Family stars reacted to their final table read.