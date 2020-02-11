Eric Stonestreet Reveals the Sweet Story Behind ‘Modern Family’ Clown Fizbo

Send in the clown! On the eve of Fizbo’s last appearance on Modern Family, actor Eric Stonestreet revealed the touching backstory of Cam’s goofy alter-ego.

“From as far back as I can remember, all I ever wanted to be was a clown in the circus,” Stonestreet, 48, tweeted on Tuesday, February 11. “My dad named me Fizbo, my grandma made all my clown suits, and my parents allowed me to be the kid that raised pigs, played drums, took karate, payed [sic] football, and put makeup on and wigs on from time to time.”

The actor then referenced the Season 1 episode that won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. “All of that led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan wrote a draft of Modern Family called, ‘Fizbo’ and you were introduced to Fizbo the ass kicking clown that will twist you like a balloon animal,” he wrote.

Stonestreet also hyped up the Wednesday, February 12, episode of the Emmy-winning comedy, which was filmed on location in Paris. “Tomorrow you’ll see Fizbo one last time,” he teased. “I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown made it all the way from Kansas City KS to the streets of Paris, France. When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, ‘Hello old friend.’ Tomorrow, I get to say, goodbye old friend. Thank you Modern Family for allowing me to fulfill my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of them all. Hollywood.”

ABC previously released a synopsis for the episode, giving fans a preview of the family’s antics in the City of Light: “In one last family trip, they head to Paris so Jay can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. However, his old nemesis, Earl Chambers, finds a way to haunt him. Meanwhile, Claire has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality.”

Modern Family airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.