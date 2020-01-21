Sarah-Hyland-Reveals-Why-Haley's-Barely-Been-in-Modern-Family's-Final-Season

Everything’s OK! Modern Family‘s final season is officially underway and Haley, played by Sarah Hyland, has gotten less screentime than usual on the ABC hit.

“Why has Haley been missing from so many episodes of ‘Modern Family’ this season?” one fan tweeted at the actress, 29. She retweeted the fan on Friday, January 17, writing, “Apparently I’ve been busy with the twins.”

Haley Dunphy gave birth to twins, Poppy and George, during the season 10 finale last year. While she and husband Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing) have briefly appeared, struggling to figure out how to be parents, their story lines have not yet been prominent in the final season.

Additionally, Hyland recently opened up about how much the character has grown since the series debuted in 2009.

“If you look at everyone’s storyline and character arc throughout the entire series, I think Haley has changed the most. She’s grown. She’s always had a heart of gold and loves her family tremendously, but just like every teenage girl, simultaneously hates them all at once,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters in January. “You’ve seen her make mistakes and own up to mistakes and then make those same mistakes again. But I’m really happy with the way that she has grown, and there have been some situations where she has been forced to grow even more so. Every new mother goes through what Haley’s going through, especially when you have twins.”

She also noted that it’s been “lovely” having the babies on set and it’s made her realize she has “maternal instincts,” as she’s quite good with them. “Our two main babies, the girl cries and people get annoyed. But I found a way to always be able to calm her down. I always sing ‘Baby Mine’ from Dumbo, and she immediately calms down. As long as you just like hold her and bounce and sing that song, she always stops!”

The Wedding Year star recently revealed via her Instagram Stories that she found out about the series’ most recent character death like everyone else — by watching the show.

“So, I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,” Hyland said following the Wednesday, January 15, episode, in which Frank (Fred Willard) passed away. “I guess I should’ve put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off guard. Like, as his granddaughter, you think I’d be invited to his funeral. If it’s any consolation to those who are angry about the spoiler alert, karma hit real fast and [my dog] Boo just farted in my face and the smell was so bad she had to get off the bed because she couldn’t handle the heat.”

Modern Family airs on ABC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.