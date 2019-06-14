Luke Dunphy is all grown up! Nolan Gould, who has played Haley and Alex’s little brother on Modern Family since its debut in 2009, posed shirtless in a steamy new photo shoot that has fans doing a double take.

Gone is the baby-faced little boy you’ve come to know on the hit ABC show, replaced instead by a brooding hunk with rock-hard biceps. The spread was shot by photographer Mike Ruiz for C’est Prune’s June cover story at Eagle L.A.

In the pics, the Space Buddies star, 20, is seen hanging from the rafters in nothing more than a pair of ripped jeans, showing off his muscles.

He also displays his chest while taking a seat on what appears to be a beer keg with a black coat casually thrown around his shoulders.

The actor discussed what it’s been like to grow up onscreen as he transitions off the show, which will end with its 11th season. “I think it goes without saying that it’s pretty crazy having spent 10, coming up on 11, years on a TV show. That’s almost half my life,” he mused. “It’s been such a big part of my life for the last decade that it’s going to be very strange moving on. … Maybe it’s similar to finally finishing school after years of studying and hard work. I’ll be sad to leave it behind, but I’m looking forward to the future.”

He’s not the only Modern Family alum showing off his body: Sarah Hyland regularly flaunts her slim frame in bikini snaps on Instagram and Ariel Winter has been embroiled in controversy over her sometimes-revealing outfit choices for years. She clapped back at haters who trolled her for wearing a low-cut dress to a Modern Family panel event in May 2017, writing on Instagram, “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?”

With reporting by Dylan Rubinstein, editorial direction by Andrea Allison, wardrobe by Michael St. Michael and hair by Eric J. Allen