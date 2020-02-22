'Modern Family' Cast Bids Farewell to Sitcom on Final Day of Filming

The end of an era! Modern Family rolled its cameras for the final time on Friday, February 21, after an 11-season run and the cast shared photos and videos from their emotional last day.

“I will never forget this set, this people, there were only good times,” Sofia Vergara captioned a series of photos of the cast and crew on the set of the Dunphy household. “Thank you Modern Family❤️❤️ Thank you Gloria Pritchett.”

Later on Friday, the 47-year-old actress posted a video of the cast singing “Time of Your Life” by Green Day after they filmed their final scenes. In the clip, Vergara cries while her costars Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett) wrap their arms around her.

“What a day,” Vergara wrote alongside the video. “Saying goodbye to our Modern Family.”

Vergara’s husband, Joe Manganiello, posted a sweet tribute to the cast on Instagram writing, “CONGRATULATIONS Modern Family on 11 years of groundbreaking television. There may never be another show with a run like this and a cast this talented. You will be missed.”

Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) shared his own emotional post via Instagram later that day. In the photo, the actor, 48, looks toward an exit door on the set of the ABC comedy.

“I guess I’ll see myself out now stage 5,” Stonestreet penned. “11 years walking in and out of this door went by in a flash.”

Ferguson, 44, meanwhile, tweeted about how emotional he felt on the last day.

“On set of #ModernFamily for the final day of the series,” he wrote. “Eating my feelings. Just had chilaquiles and a sprinkled donut. Eyeing a waffle. Standby.”

Vergara also documented the show’s final table read via Instagram on February 12.

“Our last table read😪 sad because its ending but so grateful and happy to have been able to be part of this family,” Vergara captioned photos that included the whole cast with their final scripts and a celebratory cake.

Bowen, 49, posted a photo of one of the show’s creators to remember the milestone moment.

“Modern Family’s FINAL table read is hitting @dannyzuker hard. Our writers truly are the heroes of our show,” she wrote.

The hit series premiered in 2009 and won five Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series over the course of its 11 seasons.

Modern Family‘s series finale airs on ABC on April 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see pictures of the Modern Family cast’s last day of filming.