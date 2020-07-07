Drama-free! Kourtney Kardashian candidly discussed her decision to step away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in a new interview.

“I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years,” the Poosh creator, 41, told Vogue Arabia in her July/August 2020 cover story, published on Tuesday, July 7. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

Kardashian explained to the magazine that she struggled to find a balance between starring on a reality show and maintaining privacy in her personal life, so she ultimately decided to film less.

“People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true,” she clarified. “I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

The E! personality announced in November 2019 that she planned to take a break from KUWTK, which premiered in October 2007 and has since become one of the longest-running reality series ever.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, noting that she would not be “not saying goodbye” to the show completely.

Kourtney discussed her decision with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in an explosive episode that aired in March and ended with the KKW Beauty founder, 39, slapping her eldest sister across the face.

Days later, Kim said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Kourtney “really needs” time away from the cameras.

“She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK, guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude every day and kind of take it out on everyone, from crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision,” she explained at the time. “We would kind of, like, just keep on pushing her and try to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

Kourtney shares three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with her ex Scott Disick.