New year, same drama! Kim Kardashian clashed with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on the explosive Sunday, March 25, season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and the fight was worse than ever.

For months, the tension between Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, has been teased, but no one expected it to get this intense.

During the finale, Kourtney appeared to resent her decision to continue filming on the show. “I’m just so f–king over glam. I honestly don’t wanna film, like, ever again,” she vented at the top of the episode. The Poosh founder, who opened up about relishing her time off from filming, made it clear that she was not excited about the prospect of shooting another season, despite signing on for the task.

She then found herself in a fight about finances with Kim, complaining that E! should pay for a portion of their recent family trip to Costa Rica. “Why am I being sent this other huge bill?” she asked. “Why isn’t production chipping in if we’re using it for the show?”

Later in the episode, Kylie, 22, fell ill with strep throat and couldn’t go to Paris Fashion Week. Kris Jenner scrambled to find a replacement for her and frantically texted Kim, offering the KKW Beauty mogul $400,000 cash if she would hop on a jet to walk in the show. Kim declined and shaded Kylie for not going.

However, when she implied to Kendall, 24, that she and Khloé Kardashian worked so hard and wouldn’t pass up a job even on her death bed, Kourtney overheard and snapped.

“Change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off,” she said, which led to a massive fight that involved Kourtney digging her nails into Kim’s arms. “I swear to God I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim told her sister, who replied, “So do it.”

They started kicking each other and Khloé, 35, tried to separate them but Kim ran after her. “Don’t you ever f–king dig your nails into me like that. How f–king old are you?” Kim asked as Kourtney asked the same.

While Khloé tried to break it up and asked them to keep it down since True Thompson was sleeping, Kim then slaps Kourtney multiple times.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.