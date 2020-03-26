Putting her foot down. Kourtney Kardashian reaches her breaking point with Kim Kardashian during the Thursday, March 26, premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new sneak peek, Kim, 39, is talking to Kendall Jenner about working and mentions how she and Khloé Kardashian always attend work responsibilities more than their other sisters, despite any illness or anxiety.

“I’ve been sick as f–k, been having major panic attacks [and] I work my f–king ass off when I’m sick or not,” Kendall, 24, says, getting irritated.

When Kim tries to explain that she was just talking about the differences between all the sisters’ work habits, Kourtney, 40, overhears the conversation and is not happy.

“You act like I don’t do s–t. Do you know all I f–king do? You have this narrative in your mind,” the Poosh founder says to Kim, raising her voice. “I will literally f–k you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f–k up.”

She continues: “Change the narrative in your mind, I work my f-king ass off. Also, if I didn’t want to work my ass off, and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f–king fine.”

The sisters are clearly on different pages. During a confessional, the Skims creator explains that she wasn’t trying to be rude in her comments. “I was just expressing that Kylie not going to Paris and how my mom’s freaking out and crying and begging us,” she says. “She’s so used to me and Khloé showing up — especially Khloé — being, like, we would have gone no matter how sick we are. That’s just who we are and who we’ve always been.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney has hit her breaking point. In her confessional, she explains that she’s tired of hearing Kim “is the only one with work ethic,” and that she’s “better because she works more … It’s such bulls–t. We don’t all have to do things the same way.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 premieres on E! Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET.