



Sibling rivalry. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian recounted an epic sibling meltdown between the pair in a clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs on Sunday, September 15.

Kim, 38, had previously accused Kourtney, 40, of stealing her style.

Kourtney recalled the spat to her friend Sarah Howard saying Kim thought Kourtney’s stylist “pulled the nastiest clothes” for Kourtney’s 40th birthday party.

“Kim and I just got into the biggest fight. She was just going so crazy. She’s sending me the meanest text messages, you would die,” Kourtney says on the phone while heading to an event honoring the late Robert Kardashian. “She’s like, ‘You’re the biggest ungrateful bitch.’ So, then I said, ‘God! You’re such a petty woman.'”

In the preview, Khloé Kardashian joins Kourtney in the car and seems exasperated that the fight is still going on.

“Oh, we’re still fighting? Oh good!” Khloé says.

Meanwhile, Kim gives her perspective on the fight to mom Kris Jenner.

“Basically, I got into the biggest fight with Kourtney today because she just is such a bitch. Like, on another level,” Kim tells Jenner. “So, I called Kourtney and Kourtney, like, screamed at me on the phone.”

“Screamed at you?” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch replies.

The clip cuts back to Kourtney as she takes aim at Kim’s law school studies.

“I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?'” the Poosh.com founder says. “And she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues — which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.'”

Kim also threw in her own insults making reference to Kourtney’s classic KUWTK line, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” Kourtney told this to Kim on a 2011 episode of KUWTK, when the KKW Beauty founder cried after she lost her diamond earring in the ocean.

“You f–kin’ fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s–t for the world and you f–king fake it all day long,” Kim says. “And act like, ‘Oh! There’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the f–k are you doing about it? So, shut the f–k up.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

