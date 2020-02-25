The drama is heating up! In a new teaser for season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are completely at odds — and it turns physical.

“You have nothing to say,” Kourtney, 40, yells at Kim, 39, in one moment before throwing something at her sister and approaching her while Kim is lying on the floor.

Later, the KKW Beauty founder approaches Kourtney and says, “Don’t ever come at me like that, before seemingly throwing an elbow in Kourtney’s direction.

The arguing between the sisters is nothing new — and it’s going to heat up during this season, Kim recently said during an interview with Laura Wassar.

“Our family’s never dealt with this before,” she shared in February. “But, you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

The Poosh founder has stepped back from the show more and more, revealing in September 2019 that she had considered quitting the reality series altogether.

“Every day is different. But at the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good,” the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum said on The Real. “But I definitely have my moments where [I want to]. Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

The following month, Kourtney shared with Entertainment Tonight that she was focusing more on her kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she said in November. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. ET.