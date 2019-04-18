Hotter than ever. Kourtney Kardashian has been making headlines for more than a decade alongside her famous family.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner child made her reality TV debut on Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive in 2005. Two years later, Kourtney and her mother, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, her brother, Robert Kardashian, and her then-stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce), began filming their own series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following the success of the E! show, Kourtney landed several spinoffs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

The former DASH boutique co-owner’s relationship with Scott Disick quickly became one of the central storylines of KUWTK. The couple, who started seeing each other in 2006, often argued over Disick’s behavior and struggle with substance abuse. In December 2009, Kourtney gave birth to the pair’s first child, a son named Mason. While the duo were broken up when Kourtney discovered she was pregnant, they reunited and welcomed a second child, a daughter named Penelope, in 2012.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Poosh designer was pregnant for a third time in 2014. Kourtney and Disick’s son Reign was born on Mason’s birthday that December.

The twosome continued their on-off relationship before calling it quits for good in 2015. Following their split, the former Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons star started seeing Younes Bendjima, who is 15 years younger than her, in 2016.

Kourtney and Algerian model dated for nearly two years before a source told Us that their relationship “ran its course.”

“It just wasn’t working anymore,” the source told Us in August 2018. “There wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

