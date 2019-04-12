Nothing can come between their bond! Scott Disick extended a warm message to ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in anticipation of her upcoming 40th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Mom! Happy 40th,” Disick, 35, said in a video released by E! News on Thursday, April 11. “We wish you another happy 40 to come. Keep up the good work, and you look very young, [Penelope] says.” The exes’ 6-year-old daughter then chimed in: “You look like a 1-year-old.”

Disick continued to gush about the reality star as he sat with the pair’s son Mason, 9. “We love you so much. We appreciate everything you do and do for us,” he noted. “You are a wonderful, wonderful mom.”

The doting dad then got silly, though his eldest son did not approve. “We wanna see you get older and shrink and get smaller,” he quipped, to which Mason replied: “I don’t want her to shrink!”

Disick concluded: “Everything is awesome about you, Mom.” The duo, who split in July 2015, are also parents of son Reign, 4.

Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian contributed to the video too. “I hope you drink tequila until you vomit all over yourself and sleep in it because you actually have done that a couple of times,” the Good American cofounder, 34, joked.

Kim, for her part, applauded her big sister. “I’m always so proud that you came before me, so I’ve always copied you and watched everything that you’ve done and followed in your footsteps,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, raved. “Thank you for being the best sister, the best mentor, and I love you.”

Kourtney will turn 40 on Thursday, April 18. The Poosh founder celebrated early with a family trip to Finland, for which Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, tagged along. Days earlier, a source told Us Weekly that the trio “are in a good place.”

