Modern family! Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is on solid ground, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She sees Scott and Sofia all the time,” the insider reveals. “They are in a good place.”

Kardashian, 39, shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, as well as daughter Penelope, 6, with Disick, 35. He was first linked to Richie, 20, in the summer of 2017.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is single. “Kourtney is not dating anyone right now and dating is not a focus for her,” the source says.

In recent months, the trio have spent more time together. They even went on a pre-Christmas vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” an insider told Us at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

The source continued: “Everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and she’s so good with the kids. They all get along, it’s crazy. When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids.”

Richie, for her part, told Us exclusively in February that coparenting was going “great” for the exes.

“I feel like I show a message too of, like, parents can get along and work together,” Kardashian said during an appearance on the Today show last month. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people.”

The reality star shot down rumors of a rift in January when asked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen how she would respond if Disick and Richie got engaged. “Congratulations,” she replied.

Indeed, an insider told Us in December 2018 that Kardashian was “so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her. Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that. She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia too. All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

