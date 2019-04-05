Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t want any bad vibes. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, April 7, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star contemplates inviting her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on a family vacation to Bali despite his past behavior.

While tasting ancient Chinese tea, Kourtney, 39, reminds sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner that she “banned” Disick, 35, from family trips after he secretly invited a woman named Chelsea on their 2017 getaway to Costa Rica.

“Is Kendall [Jenner] coming?” Kim, 38, asks, to which Kourtney responds, “To the trip? No.”

When Kris, 63, wonders whether Kim’s husband, Kanye West, will come, the KKW Beauty founder explains that the rapper, 41, is “in Chicago, working on his album.”

The momager then suggests inviting Disick, saying, “I think it’ll be fun if [he] goes.”

A hesitant Kourtney explains, “OK, but that’s up to me. Do you remember Costa Rica?”

Later, in a confessional, the eldest Kardashian sister tells viewers, “I haven’t invited Scott on the trip and I feel hesitant to invite him because after the last family trip he was on, you know, he flew out a girl on the trip, and I’m just not looking to have that again.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2017 that Disick left Costa Rica a day early after an explosive fight with the Kardashian-Jenners over his unwanted guest. “The family is deeply disappointed,” a source said at the time. “Kourtney is not upset that he’s seeing other women. She’s upset he would disrupt the family vacation with the kids there and the whole family there and hide a girl in the hotel.”

When the drama aired on the E! reality series that May, the self-proclaimed “Lord Disick” admitted in a confessional that he “felt, like, under fire” after being confronted about his guest during dinner. Kim, for her part, called Chelsea a “whore” and a “tramp” after catching her in Disick’s hotel room.

Kourtney and Disick dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and share three children: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. The entrepreneur has been dating Sofia Richie since mid-2017, while the Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons alum romanced model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

