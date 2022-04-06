Here comes the bride? Shortly after her wedding ceremony with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian offered a glimpse at the practice nuptials.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she captioned several photos via Instagram in April 2022. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Amid the surprise news, chapel owner Marty Frierson opened up to Us Weekly about the special celebration. “They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming,” Frierson explained at the time. “They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they got there because I don’t know if it was a scam, so they paid online and came in.”

The ceremony, which wasn’t official because the couple hadn’t obtained a marriage license, came nearly six months after Barker proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel. Earlier that year, Us confirmed that the drummer and the reality star were dating after years of friendship.

“Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, an insider noted that Kardashian and Barker were looking forward to having kids together. “They’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first,” the source shared, referring to the decision as a “no-brainer” for the pair. “They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how.”

The source added: “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

Scroll down for photos from Kardashian and Barker’s big day: