Guests of honor! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony had few attendees.

“They just had their team, security and three people that had iPhones — [so] five people total with them,” One Love Wedding Chapel Marty Frierson exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 5. “They were friends, but they just came in and filmed them from the time they got out of the limousine to the ceremony to them leaving to tossing the bouquet. Everything.”

The couple’s ceremony took place in Sin City on Monday, April 4, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 member, 46, attended the Grammys. It’s unclear whether they obtained a marriage license at the time.

The duo got engaged in October 2021, with a source exclusively telling Us three months later that they would tie the knot “sometime this year.”

The reality stars felt “ready to be husband and wife,” the insider added in January, noting, “They couldn’t be more in love. … [Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise.”

The Hulu personalities’ relationship will play out on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming show, The Kardashians. Kris Jenner joked in a Tuesday Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that “98 percent” of the series consists of the couple making out.

The Hulu show will also document Kourtney and the drummer’s attempt to conceive their first child together. (The Poosh creator is the mother of Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while the Meet the Barkers alum shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” the University of Arizona grad said in a March trailer. She and the Grammy nominee attended a doctor appointment together in the footage.

The clip aired five months after a source exclusively told Us about the couple’s future family plans.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt,” the insider said in October 2021. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

