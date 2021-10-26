Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The former couple split six months after their youngest child’s birth. While the Poosh creator moved on with Younes Bendjima, she and the model broke up in 2020 and Kardashian began dating longtime friend Travis Barker.

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

In October of that same year, the Blink-182 member proposed to the former E! personality. The drummer got down on one knee at the beach surrounded by roses and candles.

“Forever @travisbarker,” the bride-to-be captioned her engagement announcement. She posted more photos the following day, gushing, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

The proposal came four months after an insider exclusively told Us that “an engagement could be right around the corner” for the couple, adding, “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her.”

The musician has formed a sweet bond with Kardashian’s kids over the years, and the Los Angeles native also gets along with Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s children — son Landon and daughter Alabama.

As for having kids of their own, a source exclusively told Us in October 2021 that “they will have a baby together without any doubt.”

The insider added, “It’s just a matter of when and how. Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives. He’s been so kind and gracious to her and Scott’s [kids] too.”

Keep scrolling to see everything that Kardashian has said about welcoming a fourth child.