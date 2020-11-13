Is baby No. 4 in the cards? Exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian joked about expanding their family on the Thursday, November 12, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian first addressed the “elephant in the room,” asking her sister, 41, and the Talentless creator, 37, about a pool pic sent to their family group chat. Disick had his arm around the Poosh creator in the photo.

“Scott’s like, ‘We’re going for baby No. 4,’” Kim, 40, said. “Was that a joke or was that serious? I want to know.”

Khloé Kardashian chimed in, “Are you really having a baby? No. What’s happening, Kourt? Are you? No, right? Yes?”

When Disick jokingly gave the affirmative, Kourtney just smiled and pushed out her stomach. “What do you guys think?” the University of Arizona grad asked her family members. “Look.”

She and Disick welcomed Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, ahead of their 2015 split. Since breaking up, the former couple have been amicably coparenting the little ones.

The New York native exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that they make an effort to stay cordial because their problems “shouldn’t affect the kids.” The Flip It Like Disick star explained, “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

He added, “We live a few miles apart and it’s simple.”

While Disick was dating Sofia Richie at the time, he and the model, 22, split in August. “He’s dating around and having fun,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month after he was spotted out to dinner with Amelia Hamlin.

His and Kourtney’s friends think that they “could get back together,” another insider told Us. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there. So, there’s just no way she would admit it.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians 20th and final season will air on E! in early 2021.