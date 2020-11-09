Together again. Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin caught up again over an Italian dinner just a week after they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, shared a photo on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7, showing his table at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California, loaded with a variety of pasta dishes.

“My love,” he wrote over a dish of linguine and clams.

Hamlin, 19, shared a photo of the same table, which also included gnocchi with truffle cream, farfalle with pesto and linguine with a pomodoro sauce. “Family dinner,” she captioned the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Marie Lou Bartoli, the model’s stylist and friend who is also a longtime pal of Disick’s, joined the pair for dinner.

The dinner date marked the second time in a week that the Flip It Like Disick star has spent time with Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s daughter.

On Halloween, the pair were spotted arriving together at Jenner’s 25th birthday party at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

The outing came two months after Disick finally called it quits with Sofia Richie after nearly three years together. Since then, he’s been spotted on dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin and has also been spending time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The pair, who share three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — joined Kim Kardashian on her private island 40th birthday bash, with a source telling Us Weekly that the pair, who split in 2015 after almost a decade together, are “spending more time together and being more kind with each other.”

“Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place,” the insider added.

But for now, it seems he is keeping his options open, with another source telling Us that “Scott is doing his own thing” and “is in a good place and dating around.”

Richie, meanwhile, has moved on with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton.