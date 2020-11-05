Too cute for words! Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane by sharing an epic throwback with ex Scott Disick.

On Wednesday, November 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of the former couple all dolled up. “Wow 😹,” she captioned the sweet upload.

One week earlier, Kardashian shared pics with Disick, 37, that they took last month while attending Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash on a private island. The Poosh founder and Talentless designer posed for selfies while enjoying a bike ride together.

Kourtney and Disick dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. Following their split, the former pair have succeeded in establishing a strong coparenting relationship over their three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Last year, the exes spoke about the coparenting relationship for Kourtney’s Poosh. “I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can, if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together,” she said to Disick in April 2019. “Nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and, like, come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better [way] … Like, what else could you want.”

Kardashian has been linked to Younes Bendjima and Luka Sabbat following the exes’ 2015 split, while the Flip It Like Disick star notably dated Sofia Richie. Disick and the 22-year-old model reconciled two months after their split in May, but they broke up for good in August.

In the months since his split from Richie, an insider told Us that Kourtney and Disick’s relationship has “shifted.”

“[They’re] spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” the source said. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

The insider added that the low moments they’ve experienced over the years are what “makes her keep him at arm’s length romantically,” but their friends “think they could get back together.”

If they were to rekindle their love, a separate insider told Us that the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum “would most likely be very private” about it. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there,” the source added. “So, there’s just no way she would admit it.”

In the meantime, another insider revealed to Us that Disick “is in a good place and dating around” after splitting from Richie.