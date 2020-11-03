Moving on. Scott Disick is doing just fine following his breakup from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.

“Scott is doing his own thing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “[He] is in a good place and dating around.”

Disick, 37, and Richie, 22, were first linked in late 2017. After nearly three years of dating, Us confirmed in May that the twosome pumped the brakes on their romance. Despite reconciling two months later, they called it quits for good in August.

Since their split, Disick has been spotted out with a number of women. In early October, the Flip It Like Disick star was seen grabbing dinner with model Bella Banos, to whom he was previously linked in 2017 after being caught with another woman in a hotel room during a family vacation.

Later that month, Disick was spotted leaving Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood with model Megan Blake Irwin. He then arrived at a Halloween party with Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

An insider told Us that Richie unfollowed her former beau on Instagram after being “unhappy” seeing photos of him out with Banos. However, she has since moved on with Matthew Morton. Us broke the news of Richie’s relationship on October 19 after the pair were seen dining together at Nobu in Malibu.

“Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” a source revealed to Us. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

Richie’s famous family was “wary” about her former relationship with Disick, and their opinions “played a big role in [the pair’s] issues,” a separate source previously told Us.

The Talentless founder shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, and they have since developed a strong friendship and coparenting relationship.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently — spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” an insider recently told Us. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”