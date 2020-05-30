Sofia Richie’s famous family, including dad Lionel Richie and sister Nicole Richie, had been “weary” about her relationship with Scott Disick before their split.

Their opinions “played a big role in their issues,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott. Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia.”

The fashion designer, 38, “never fully supported” the 22-year-old model’s relationship and “wants the best and healthiest outcome” for her younger sibling.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, May 27, that Sofia and Disick, 37, had called it quits after nearly three years together. Weeks ahead of the split, Disick checked into a rehab center in Colorado but discontinued treatment after footage of him inside the facility leaked.

Us later broke the news that Sofia and the Talentless founder were taking some time off from their romance. “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” an insider revealed. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

In the wake of the split, a source told Us that “breaking up was only a matter of time” for Sofia and Disick. The “All Night Long” crooner’s daughter is “sad about the situation, but trying to take care of herself.”

Disick recently celebrated his 37th birthday with a Memorial Day weekend trip to the Utah desert. He was accompanied by his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

According to a source, Disick’s bond with Kardashian, 41, was prioritized over his relationship with Sofia. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” the insider shared. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”