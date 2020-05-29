A love triangle. Scott Disick’s lingering feelings for his ex Kourtney Kardashian came in between him and Sofia Richie before they called off their nearly three-year romance.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, from 2006 to 2015, and they share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. He moved on with the model, 21, in 2017, but Us confirmed earlier this week that the pair had split after Disick’s recent rehab stint.

“The quarantine has put a spin on things for Scott. He’s always had issues, especially with addiction, and that’s always been a concern on the Kardashians’ end and Sofia and her family’s end,” the source tells Us. “Sofia noticed that he wasn’t doing well and gave him an ultimatum, and in the end it seemed like Scott was more focused on Kourtney and his kids than her.”

Richie briefly addressed her relationship with Kardashian ahead of her split from Disick. In her July 2020 cover story for Cosmopolitan U.K. — which was published online just one day after the breakup news — the aspiring actress shared the simple way that she and the Poosh founder get along, saying, “Just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice.”

Richie’s advice may not work for the Talentless founder though if he decides to pursue Kardashian again.

“Kourtney has always been hesitant about getting back together with Scott or letting him in in a romantic sense,” the source tells Us. “She has given him so many chances over the years after he has said that he is going to prove himself to her, and he seemingly still hasn’t in certain aspects.”

That said, “a first love is not something you just wash away,” the source notes. “The fact that he is the father of their three kids keeps them connected forever. Kourtney wants the best for Scott and knows they’ve been through the wringer together. She lets him in — but at an arm’s length.”

Disick and Kardashian have been prime examples of amicable coparents since their split nearly five years ago. They most recently took a trip to Lake Powell, Utah, with their kids to celebrate Disick’s birthday.