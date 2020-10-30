Minding her business. Kourtney Kardashian wouldn’t want to rush things if she ever rekindled her on-off relationship with ex Scott Disick.

“If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it.”

The Poosh founder, 41, and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, dated from 2006 to 2015 and share three children: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. Despite calling off their romance, the exes have continued to maintain a healthy coparenting relationship. While Kardashian has reservations about taking a potential reunion public right away, Disick “would 100 percent get together with her” again.

“She’s the one who has the control and just says they are friends and a family, but nothing romantic,” the source says of the California native.

Two years after his 2015 split from Kardashian, the Talentless founder sparked a romance with Sofia Richie. Us confirmed in May that Disick and Richie, 22, had spilt, and after a brief reconciliation, the duo ended things for good in August.

Since calling it quits with the model, the New York native and Kardashian have kept up a flirty back-and-forth on social media. Earlier this month, Disick and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star each shared a handful of photos from Kim Kardashian‘s private island birthday bash, instantly sparking speculation that they could be getting back together. Months earlier, Kourtney stirred reconciliation rumors by seemingly wearing Disick’s shirt in Wyoming.

“Kourtney and Scott’s friends and family wouldn’t be surprised if one day they got back together,” the source adds. “All their friends think their relationship is so weird and think they must hook up.”

A separate insider previously told Us that Disick and Kourtney “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” even if they never reignite their romantic spark. While his close bond with the reality star may have driven a wedge between Disick and Richie before they split, the Calvin Klein model “would be fine” if her ex moved on with Kourtney.

“Sofia doesn’t care about Kourtney and Scott’s relationship at this point,” the first source says. “She’s a pretty confident girl … She knows she’s young and sought after.”