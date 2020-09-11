Not sugarcoating it! Kourtney Kardashian had no qualms about revealing which sisters she can count on to provide helpful relationship advice.

“It depends on what the advice is for,” the Poosh founder, 41, said on Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast on Thursday, September 10. “[For] guy advice, I think Khloé [Kardashian]. But Khloé’s is harsh, harsh advice.”

Kendall Jenner, who was also present for the interview, agreed with Kourtney’s sentiment. The 24-year-old model said that Khloé, 36, is “super harsh when it comes to relationship advice,” and the mother-of-three added that the Good American cofounder has “no tolerance.”

Jenner said that the sibling she turns to “does depend” on what she’s going through in her relationships. “Sometimes you’re like, ‘OK, this person I feel like could relate to the situation,’” she explained.

Kourtney, for her part, then revealed who she wouldn’t seek advice from. “Like, I wouldn’t go to Kim [Kardashian] for relationship advice,” the former Dash owner said, while Jenner came to the 39-year-old Skims founder’s defense and replied, “I go to her sometimes if I need to be an investigator.”

Jenner explained: “[Kim is] like the investigator though. I call Kim if there’s tea. I’m like, ‘I need to call Kim because she’ll just vibe with me on the drama because she just loves the tea.’”

Kourtney dialed back her initial remark, adding: “I mean, [Kim’s] the only one who’s married. So we probably should [go to her].”

Kim has been married to Kanye West since 2014. The longtime couple share North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months.

Over the last few months, the reality star and the 43-year-old “Power” rapper’s marital woes were made public. At his South Carolina campaign rally in July, West broke down in tears as he revealed that the duo nearly aborted their eldest child. He then displayed erratic behavior on Twitter, where he claimed that Kim tried to get a doctor to “lock” him up and that he was “trying” to divorce her for two years. He additionally referred to Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, as “Kris Jong-un” — a play on controversial North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s name.

West later apologized to the KKW Beauty mogul “for going public with something that was a private matter.” The Grammy winner asked her to “forgive” him and he thanked her “for always being there” for him.

In August, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kim “is focused on healing” her marriage with West. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health,” the insider shared. “[She] wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

Kourtney, meanwhile, shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, with on-and-off ex Scott Disick. Khloé has reconciled with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter True. The Victoria’s Secret stunner has sparked dating rumors with NBA star Devin Bookers, while Kylie Jenner shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.