Getting to know the friends. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted spending time with her pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in Idaho.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, and the basketball player, 23, enjoyed the great outdoors with the singer, 26, and the model, 23, in photos posted by TMZ on Friday, September 4. Jenner went casual in a tie-dye sweatshirt and black sunglasses, while Booker wore a black T-shirt and white baseball cap.

Justin, in a hot pink button-down and baseball cap, and Hailey, in a white tank top, were seen riding around in a golf cart.

Jenner and Booker sparked romance rumors in April when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. They fueled speculation the following month when she picked him up from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

“They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her, it’s crazy.”

The twosome got flirty in the comments section of one of her August Instagram posts after she captioned a video with a strawberry emoji. “I like strawberries,” he replied, to which she responded with four more strawberry emojis.

Jenner then dined at Nobu in Malibu in August with Booker and her sister Kylie Jenner.

Us confirmed later that month that the pair are dating. “Kendall and Devin are seeing each other, but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” an insider revealed. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

As for Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018, they have taken advantage of the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” she said at PaleyFest LA in August. “Honestly, I really do think we’ve enjoyed this time.”

She added: “Even through the quarantine, we’re still pretty newly married. We’ve just been … getting to know each other deeper. We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on.”

Justin noted that they “have compassion for those who are really struggling” during the pandemic, but as a couple, they have “really been able to create a deeper bond with each other.”