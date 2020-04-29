Kendall Jenner Spotted Hanging Out With Jordyn Woods’ Ex Devin Booker

Just friends? Kendall Jenner was spotted out with NBA star Devin Booker — who previously dated Jordyn Woods, the former BFF of the model’s sister Kylie Jenner.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner, 24, and Phoenix Suns player, 23, were captured spending time together during the coronavirus quarantine in footage posted by TMZ on Wednesday, April 29. The pair got some fresh air during their road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

In the video, Kendall and Booker were shown hitting up a rest stop for a quick bathroom break before hopping back into his Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted hanging out with ex Ben Simmons on multiple occasions, including at Super Bowl LIV in February. However, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the former couple’s reunions have been casual.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” the insider revealed at the time. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Kendall and the 23-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player, who dated off-and-on from May 2018 to May 2019, “do really like each other though and love spending time together,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s bond with Booker stretches back to 2018. That May, they were spotted together on what appeared to be a double date in West Hollywood with Woods, 22, and Simmons. In February 2019, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Woods quietly separated from the shooting guard before her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson made headlines.

Woods’ brief makeout session with Thompson, 29, led to the Canadian athlete’s breakup with Khloé Kardashian and the end of the model’s close friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family, namely longtime BFF Kylie.

In the year since Woods’ fallout with the 22-year-old beauty mogul, Kylie has been “doing well” nonetheless. “She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel],” a source told Us in February, noting that the youngest KarJenner is “very comfortable” and “her complete self” among her current group of friends.