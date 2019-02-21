Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were still together when he cheated with Jordyn Woods, the model and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, quietly split before the hookup occurred, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

Woods, 21, and Booker, 22, were spotted on a double date with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles in May 2018. Booker is a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, while Simmons, also 22, is a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, February 19, that Kylie Jenner’s best friend was caught “making out” with Thompson, 27, at a house party in Los Angeles two days prior. A source told Us, “Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn.”

The insider added that the Good American founder, 34, “confronted Jordyn” when she found out about the cheating, but “not in person.” A separate source previously revealed that Kardashian also called out the Cleveland Cavaliers player and he “admitted it was true.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author “is not mad at Kylie” over the scandal, but her famous family doesn’t know what is going to happen between Woods and the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO, who have been friends for years.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life, but they’re all looking at it as she better be,” another source revealed to Us. “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Kim Kardashian has since unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram, and Kendall removed the Cavs player from her following list. Multiple sources also told Us that Woods moved out of Jenner’s home in the wake of the scandal.

Thompson was previously caught cheating on the Revenge Body host in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

With reporting by Brody Brown

