A night on the town! Kendall Jenner stepped out with her new beau, Ben Simmons, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 30.

TMZ reported that the model, 22, and the Philadelphia 76ers point guard, 21, arrived separately at The Nice Guy for a double date with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. The website published a video of Kendall leaving the restaurant at 10:45 p.m. However, she snuck back inside soon after. The foursome officially left together in a black SUV around 1 a.m.

Kendall and Simmons then hit up Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails, where they partied together until about 2:10 a.m. before heading to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. TMZ obtained a video of the NBA player carrying an overnight bag while walking into the hotel with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The outings came just a few hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Kendall and Simmons are casually dating, though one source countered that the pair are not in a serious relationship.

The reality star was previously linked to A$AP Rocky and Blake Griffin. Simmons recently split from Tinashe after a few months of dating. The “Me So Bad” singer’s brother, Kudzai Kachingwe, slammed the athlete on Twitter on Tuesday, May 29, and accused him of cheating on Tinashe with Kendall.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this,” Kachingwe tweeted alongside a link to a report about the new couple. “ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s–t* u cheat on her w a Jenner.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!