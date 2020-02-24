No looking back. Kylie Jenner is “doing well” one year the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that ended her friendship with Jordyn Woods, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kylie has been doing well since her and Jordyn’s friendship ended,” the source says. “She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel].”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, is “very comfortable” and “her complete self” in the friend group, the source explains. “They all just have a fun time together like any other close group of girlfriends. They laugh a lot and share similar interests and are supportive of one another. Kylie is very sweet and down to earth, and so are her friends.”

Jenner and her former best friend, 22, fell out after Woods was caught making out with Thompson, 28, at a party in February 2019 while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian, 35 — who share daughter True, 22 months — split amid the scandal.

“Kylie felt like she didn’t know what to do regarding her friendship with Jordyn after the scandal happened,” a second source tells Us. “She felt very stuck in the middle, but ultimately, [she and her family] are so close, and they suggested that Kylie stay away [from] Jordyn and had the mentality of, ‘Once a backstabber, always a backstabber.’ They felt that it was completely unacceptable. The situation didn’t just damage Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship, but it was a huge family ordeal.”

The second source adds: “Kylie is such a lover, and she of course misses Jordyn at points, but she was more affected by the hurt that was inflicted upon her family versus her relationship with Jordyn directly. She was very conflicted initially, but after observing all the chaos across the board, she knew she had no choice to step away from the friendship.”

Woods spoke out in July 2019 about her estrangement from Jenner. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” the model told Cosmopolitan UK at the time. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

The former besties might reconcile eventually but no time soon, the second source says: “The family still feels like what Jordyn did is pretty unforgivable. Kylie has the mentality that time heals everything, but now is not the right time.”