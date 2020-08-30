Low-key romance. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dating, but they’re keeping their new relationship casual.

“Kendall and Devin are seeing each other, but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, and Booker, 23, first sparked dating rumors in April when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. One month later, Jenner was spotted picking up the Phoenix Suns player from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

In August, the duo further fueled the rumors when they exchanged flirty messages on Instagram. The model captioned a photo of herself with a strawberry emoji. Booker commented, “I like strawberries,” to which Jenner replied with four more strawberry emojis.

Days later, the couple stepped out for dinner at Nobu Malibu with the Estée Lauder brand ambassador’s sister Kylie Jenner.

An insider told Us in June that the duo aren’t exclusive. “They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious,” the source said at the time. “She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

Kendall previously dated Ben Simmons on and off from 2018 to 2019. Earlier this year, the pair reunited, but Us confirmed that they were “not officially back together.”

“They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part,” the source explained at the time. “They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Simmons, 24, and Kendall were even spotted on a double date with Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods and Booker back in May 2018.

Kendall — who has also dated NBA player Blake Griffin — clapped back at haters who criticized her dating history in April. One person tweeted a video of three men tossing a little girl around in a circle captioned, “Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner.”

Kendall quipped back, “They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch.”