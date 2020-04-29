Kendall Jenner isn’t worried about the haters. The model fired back at a TikTok that poked fun of her relationships with NBA players after she was spotted with Devin Booker.

“Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” a social media user captioned a video of three men playfully tossing a little girl in a circle.

After a second user replied, “maybe she passing them around,” Jenner stepped in.

Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/R9AukaIJTH — PJ Gear ツ (@Gearr_PJ) April 29, 2020

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted on Wednesday, April 29.

Earlier on Wednesday, TMZ shared photos of Jenner and Booker, 23, on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. The Phoenix Suns player was previously linked to Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. During their relationship, Kendall and then-boyfriend Ben Simmons went on a double date with Woods and Booker.

While Kendall has yet to publicly comment on her relationship with Booker, she was previously linked to NBA stars Simmons and Blake Griffin. The reality TV personality was last spotted with Simmons, 24, in February.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” an insider revealed at the time. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Kendall and the Philadelphia 76er started their on-again, off-again relationship in May 2018.

“Her family likes him and have just advised her not to get too close or fall too hard for him because they don’t want Kendall to get hurt like some of the other girls in the family have in the past,” the source told Us.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has defended herself over her love life. In July 2019, she fired back at a meme that suggested she dated Simmons, Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

“Starting 5 of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated,” the meme read.

Kendall quipped back, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”