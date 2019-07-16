Kendall Jenner’s starting five? Not so fast! The model clapped back after a viral meme insinuated that she dated several NBA players.

“This is a playoff team lmao,” a social media user wrote alongside an image titled “Starting 5 of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated.”

The five athletes included in the meme are D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” Jenner fired back on Tuesday, July 16.

While the 23-year-old did not specify who she was referring to, she has previously been linked to Griffin, 30, and Simmons, 22.

Jenner was first spotted with the Detroit Pistons center in September 2017.

“They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

Shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Vogue that Griffin was “very nice” in March 2018, they called it quits after less than a year together.

Jenner moved on from Griffin with the Philadelphia 76ers small forward in the summer of 2018. While they split that September, they rekindled their relationship two months later. Before they broke up for good in May 2019, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin defended the basketball pro’s relationship with Jenner amid a petition to ban the reality star from the team’s arena.

“I think Kendall’s awesome,” told Rubin Business Insider in December 2018. “I’ve spent a bunch of time with her. I was with Kendall a few days ago, and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So Kendall’s been a great influence on him.”

Jenner’s clapback comes days after Simmons’ sister Liv seemingly took a shot at her in a series of tweets.

“I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!” Liv tweeted on Thursday, July 10. “I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts.”

