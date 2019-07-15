Making headlines! Days after Ben Simmons’ sister seemingly threw shade at his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, the NBA star reportedly signed a new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old basketball pro has agreed to a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the team that drafted him in 2016. The news comes days after Simmons’ sister, Liv, appeared to take a shot at Jenner.

“I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE!” Liv tweeted on Thursday, July 10.

“Oh f–k you guys I live under a tree 🌳 #shadylife,” she added in a second tweet. “I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts.”

Simmons and Jenner were first linked in May 2018. A year later, they called it quits after dating on and off. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that their split was a long time coming.

“It wasn’t so sudden,” the source told Us in May. “Things have wound down between them. They aren’t seeing each other anymore.”

A second insider added at the time that the twosome’s schedules got in the way of their romance.

“They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently,” the insider told Us. “They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

Simmons’ relationship with his sister has also been rocky. Back in November 2016, Liv slammed the point guard after their family life was discussed on Showtime’s documentary One and Done.

“My brothers initials are BS. When I think of BS I think of bullshit. Lol,” she tweeted at the time. “Your sister struggled and opened up on nation wide television and u can’t call her after it happens. I called u and didn’t get a call back.”

One person on good terms with Simmons? Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The two athletes trained together earlier this month.

“Another great day of work with my bro @bensimmons,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who shares 15-month-old daughter True with Kardashian, wrote on Friday, July 12, via Instagram.

