Not so fast! Hot on the heels of Kendall Jenner‘s Vogue Australia cover story — in which the model talked of “maybe” marrying Ben Simmons “one day” — the two have called it quits, Us Weekly confirms.

“It wasn’t so sudden,” a source explains. “Things have wound down between them. They aren’t seeing each other anymore.”

A second insider tells Us, “They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently. They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

This news comes eight months after the former couple’s split in September 2018 after four months of dating.

“Kendall just loves being with her friends. That’s her main priority right now,” another source explained to Us at the time. “She has a small group and doesn’t stray. She knows who to trust and who not to. She’s young! All she wants to do is go out and party with her friends with no drama.”

In the months since their initial breakup, the pair started “hooking up” again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, was even spotted hanging out with the 22-year-old pro basketball player’s mom, Julie, at a handful of Philadelphia 76ers games.

While her famous sisters are notoriously public with their relationships, Jenner told Vogue Australia for its June issue that “a lot of things are very special and very sacred” to her — including her “friends and relationships. I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

“Kendall and Ben have gotten very serious and are very into each other,” a source told Us in February. “They’re not serious to the point where they’d get engaged any time soon, but they’re really enjoying their relationship and love spending as much time as possible together.”

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!