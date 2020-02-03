Back together? Kendall Jenner was among a large number of celebrities, including Matthew McConaughey and Beyoncé, that attended Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, February 2. But the supermodel’s appearance was all the more eye-catching as she was joined by off-and-on beau Ben Simmons.

Simmons, 23, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a snapshot of the view from his box seat at Hard Rock Stadium. In his update, a place card with his name was pictured beside one that featured the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s moniker.

Despite the basketball player’s social media tease, Jenner didn’t share any posts from the sporting event to her page. The pair, however, were photographed heading into the big game, which concluded with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers with an 11-point lead.

Jenner and Simmons have been spotted together on multiple occasions ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl appearance. On January 22, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the pair engaged in PDA while grocery shopping in New Jersey.

“When there were not a lot of people around them, Kendall and Ben seemed very into each other and looked like a happy couple that are comfortable with each other and in love,” the onlooker shared. “They were touching each other and Kendall was rubbing his arm and he kissed her hand. They remained close to each other as they shopped.”

Jenner “put her head on his shoulder” and at one point Simmons “seemed very protective of” the reality television personality. They “did not seem to care” or “be bothered by” staff members who took photos of them.

Days before there grocery store sighting, Jenner and Simmons spent the weekend together in New York City. They also rang in the new year together at a party in Philadelphia.

In May 2018, Us confirmed that Jenner was casually dating the Australian athlete. The duo called it quits four months later, but they rekindled their love that November. They ended their relationship a second time in May 2019.

One month after their romance cooled off, Jenner spoke about how it was important to keep her relationships under the radar. She cited how being a witness to her sisters’ love lives in the public eye as a reason to be more private.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she explained in Vogue Australia’s June 2019 issue. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

