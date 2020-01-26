Tinashe spoke candidly about finding out her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons was dating Kendall Jenner and said their breakup and his rebound romance left her feeling “really depressed.”

The “2 On” singer, 26, opened up about her split from the Philadelphia 76ers player to Us Weekly and other reporters at Roc Nation’s The Brunch in L.A. on Saturday, January 25.

The Rent Live alum said she found out “in real time” about the NBA player dating the supermodel in May 2018, the same month she and Simmons called it quits after two months of dating. “It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK,” she said.

Asked if she had a drink the day she heard the news, Tinashe said, “I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now.”

“It was terrible,” she continued. “It was bad. Like, it was bad, but I’m good now.”

Tinashe claimed in July 2018 that Simmons, 23, had texted her while he was at a club with Jenner, 24, right after she bumped into the couple in L.A.

“He’s texting me,” Tinashe told TMZ at the time. “What the hell? What is he doing? What an idiot!”

She opened up about the breakup on Twitter that month after she was accused by trolls of stalking the couple. “The fact is, I was in love, and I got hurt,” she wrote. “I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied.”

“I always try to do the right thing and be the bigger person and often people take advantage of that,” she added. “Im sensitive as hell and have emotions just like everyone else and I suck at most of this Hollywood s—t.”

Jenner and Simmons split two months later but sparked rumors at the end of 2019 that they had reunited after she was spotted at one of his games. Earlier this month the pair spent the weekend together in NYC.

