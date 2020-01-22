Round two? Kendall Jenner and her ex Ben Simmons were spotted packing on the PDA while grocery shopping at a Whole Foods in New Jersey earlier this month amid speculation that the former pair have rekindled their romance.

The 24-year-old model and Simmons, 23, stopped by the grocery store on January 7, where they were seen dressed down and buying organic products, an eyewitness told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 21.

“When there were not a lot of people around them, Kendall and Ben seemed very into each other and looked like a happy couple that are comfortable with each other and in love,” the onlooker said. “They were touching each other and Kendall was rubbing his arm and he kissed her hand. They remained close to each other as they shopped and at one point, Kendall put her head on his shoulder and leaned in to him to whisper something. Ben seemed very protective of Kendall and while it looked like he was equally as into her as she was, he was looking around and trying to be more careful.”

The insider added, “Kendall was extremely friendly to staff members and other customers there. The staff noticed them and were taking pictures of them, but they did not seem to care, be bothered by it or pay attention to them.”

The duo have been spotted together numerous times in Philadelphia over the last few weeks. In December, Jenner was photographed attending the Philadelphia 76ers player‘s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center. TMZ reported that the former Victoria’s Secret model also rang in the new year with Simmons at Attico rooftop restaurant.

On Saturday, January 18, the two were seen clubbing together at Little Sister Lounge in New York City before they left together around 2 a.m. One day later, Jenner and Simmons wrapped up their weekend with a meal at Bubby’s in Tribeca on Sunday, January 19.

Us confirmed that the twosome were casually dating in May 2018 but Jenner and Simmons called it quits after four months of seeing each other in September 2018.

“They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re so busy doing their own things and realize they’re young and want to have fun.”

Jenner, who has rarely spoken publicly about her relationship with Simmons, revealed in an interview with Vogue Australia in June 2019 that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be],” she explained. “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.”