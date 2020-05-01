Shots fired? Fans suspect Jordyn Woods threw some shade at Kendall Jenner after the model was spotted hanging out with Woods’ ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, was photographed taking a drive with Booker, 23, on Wednesday, April 29, in a Mercedes Benz Maybach from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona. Woods, 22, took to Twitter that day writing, “haha good morning” alongside three trash can emojis in a since-deleted tweet.

“Now why did Jordyn Woods tweet emojis of trash cans and delete it?” one fan questioned while another wrote, “So Kendall Jenner is dating Jordyn Woods ex …”

Jenner was previously linked to her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, whom she dated on and off from May 2018 to May 2019. The pair were last seen together at Super Bowl LIV in February.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

Woods, meanwhile, sparked speculation that she was dating Booker in 2018. That May, the duo even joined Jenner and Simmons on what appeared to be a double date in West Hollywood. Us confirmed in February 2019 that Woods and the Phoenix Suns player had called it quits.

This isn’t the first time that the Masked Singer alum has been connected to a Kardashian-Jenner love interest. Woods made headlines in February 2019 after she was caught cheating with Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, which led to the end of her longtime friendship with former BFF Kylie Jenner.

However, Kendall isn’t afraid to stand up for herself amid the shady comments about her love life. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model clapped back after a social media user posted a video of three men tossing a little girl around in a circle. “Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” the video’s caption read.

A second user wrote, “maybe she passing them around” to which Kendall replied, “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

The epic burn was approved by Kylie, 22, who called the response, “tweet of the year.”