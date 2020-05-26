Inseparable? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted together again, one month after they sparked romance rumors.

Jenner, 24, was seen picking up Booker, 23, in her Mercedes G-Wagon at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Monday, May 25, in a photo posted by E! Online. The two were spotted driving in the area on Memorial Day.

One month prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player were captured spending time together in footage posted by TMZ on April 29. The clip showed Jenner and Booker getting some air during their road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

In the video, the model and Phoenix Suns player stopped to take a bathroom break before getting back on the road in Booker’s Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Jenner, who has known Booker since 2018 — when he was dating Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — fired back at trolls the same day, after one person poked fun at her past relationships with NBA players.

“Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” a social media user captioned a video on Twitter of three men playfully tossing a little girl in a circle. A second user replied, “maybe she passing them around.”

The Kendall + Kylie cofounder replied, “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

The California native was previously linked to Ben Simmons, who she went on a double date with alongside Woods, 22, and Booker, back in May 2018. Kendall was last spotted with the Philadelphia 76ers player, 23, in February.

“Kendall and Ben are not officially back together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another.”

The two began their on-again, off-again relationship in May 2018.

Before Kendall started seeing Simmons, she was involved with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin. The pair began hooking up in September 2017 and called it quits less than a year later in March 2018.