Friends forever. While the rest of the world focused on the controversy surrounding Kim Kardashian’s private island birthday trip, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed their time together on vacation.

The Poosh founder, 41, posted a series of selfies with the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, via Instagram on Wednesday, October 28. In the photos, the exes stopped to pose while perched atop bicycles. “Selfie selfie,” she wrote.

Kourtney and Disick dated from 2006 to 2015 and are parents of son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Talentless founder split from girlfriend Sofia Richie. The pair previously broke up in May after nearly three years together. Amid his on-off relationship with the model, 22, Disick stayed friendly with Kourtney, which at times caused tension in his love life.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” a source exclusively told Us in August after their split. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Disick has since been spotted on dates with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin, while Us broke the news earlier this month that Richie is dating businessman Matthew Morton.

Kourtney and Disick were among several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family who went out of town for Kim’s 40th birthday celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 27. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

Kim revealed that she “surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time” following health screenings and quarantine. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she detailed. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Social media users slammed the reality star for highlighting her lavish vacation during the global health crisis. “Wow. Lucky you,” one person tweeted. “Thanks for showing off your way awesome life to us unfortunate people who are still quarantined and our kids are still out of in person school and PEOPLE ARE DYING!! But sure, brag away. Disgusting.”