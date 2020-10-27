This is 40! Kim Kardashian celebrated her milestone birthday by jetting off to an undisclosed island with some of her closest friends and family.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 27.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turned 40 on October 21, shared a series of photos from the exotic getaway, including snaps with four of her five siblings — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed,” she revealed. “There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

The Skims founder explained that before COVID-19, people didn’t “truly appreciate what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

Kim noted that after two weeks of “multiple health screens” and asking her guests to quarantine, she surprised her “closest inner circle” with a trip to a private island.

While there, the group “could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time” and enjoy each other’s company.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” the KKW Beauty founder continued, before addressing how lucky she is to be able to make such a trip happen.

She concluded: “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

The party squad, which also included Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and La La Anthony, enjoyed cake, cocktails and beachfront dining while on vacation.

Kendall, 24, shared photos from the trip, including videos of the ocean, biking through the tropical trees and sipping on a fruity drink on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“Locations a secret,” she captioned her getaway snaps.

Kourtney, 41, posted photos via her Instagram Story wearing a sexy bikini and swimming with Kim, writing, “best week of my life.”

Ahead of the secret trip, Kim’s family threw her a surprise party and recreated big moments from her past birthdays, including the dance her sisters did on her 10th birthday and the car she got on her sweet 16.

“All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart,” Kim wrote via Instagram earlier this month alongside photos from the memory-filled bash.

Scroll down to see how Kim celebrated her birthday and what her guests got into while on the private island.