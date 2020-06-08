Mom’s night out! Kylie Jenner enjoyed a night on the town with sister Kendall Jenner’s best friend Fai Khadra as coronavirus quarantine restrictions begin to ease in California.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, was spotted out with Khadra, 28, on Sunday, June 7. In photographs published by the Daily Mail, the two were seen walking arm in arm outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles.

The Palestinian model and Kylie Cosmetics founder both wore all-black ensembles and no face masks as they entered the club. Earlier in the day, the pair dined at Nobu and were photographed driving in a sportscar together.

This isn’t the first time the makeup mogul and model have spent time together. While attending Diddy’s 50th birthday party in December, Kylie shared a photo of herself linking arms with Khadra and tagged Kendall, 24, in the post.

“Are we fighting?” Kendall commented on the snap, after her little sis stole her friend for the night. Kylie replied with three kissing emojis.

Kylie and Khadra’s latest outing came a few days after a source told Us Weekly that the reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott “aren’t back together.”

According to the insider, the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, is “still hopeful that there’s a chance they’ll reconcile.” The source told Us on June 4 that the pair “stay in touch and hang out.”

Scott and Kylie, who began dating in 2017, share 2-year-old daughter Stormi. They called it quits in October 2019. At the time, a source revealed to Us that “everyone around them thinks they will get back together.”

Khadra, for his part, has been longtime friends with the sisters, specifically Kendall, who has shut down rumors of a romance between them on more than one occasion.

“We don’t date he’s just my date 🖤,” Kendall wrote via Instagram in October on a photo of her and her BFF at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding.

Us reported earlier this month that Kendall has been “hooking up” with basketball player Devin Booker since April, according to a source. The pair were first spotted on a road trip to Arizona, but the insider added that “they’re not serious.” Booker, 23, previously dated Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn Woods.