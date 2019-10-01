



No wedding bells ringing here! Fai Khadra may have accompanied Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Justin Bieber’s nuptials, but the twosome are just friends.

“We don’t date he’s just my date,” the 23-year-old model wrote alongside a mirror selfie with Khadra, 27, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Tuesday, October 1, via Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined her sister Kylie Jenner, her mom, Kris Jenner, and friends Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, Riley Montana and Renell Medrano to watch Justin and Hailey exchange vows on Monday, September 29.

The couple, who first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, celebrated their union with family and friends at an evening reception.

“My bride is [fire],” Justin wrote alongside two pics from the photo booth on Monday via Instagram.

Kendall also shared a snap from the black-and-white photo booth.

“My gorgeous people’s,” she captioned a pic with makeup artist Mary Phillips, Jen Atkin and the hairstylist’s husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal.

Kendall added videos of her and Khadra walking toward a mirror on her Instagram Story too. Back in October 2018, the pair stepped out together for Halloween. More recently, they matched at Wimbledon in July.

The reality TV personality, who was previously linked to NBA stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, has always played coy about her love life.

Back in March 2018, she addressed rumors that she is gay.

“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy,” she explained at the time. “I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. … I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”

Kendall added that she has “male energy.”

“But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy,” she clarified. “I move differently. But to answer your question: I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide. I would never hide something like that.”

