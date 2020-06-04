Travis Scott Is ‘Hopeful’ About Reconciling Romance With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott envisions himself reconciling his romance with Kylie Jenner, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 28, “aren’t back together” at this time. “He is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile,” the insider adds. “They stay in touch and hang out.”

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 after the businesswoman split from Tyga. Later that year, Us confirmed that they were expecting their daughter Stormi, now 2.

Jenner and Scott pumped the brakes after more than two years together, Us confirmed in October 2019. A source revealed at the time that “everyone around them thinks they will get back together,” but the exes had not been progressing toward having a romantic bond again.

“It doesn’t look like they will immediately reconcile anymore,” the insider said. “They have differing objectives and two different lives.”

The Grammy nominee broke his silence on the breakup in a December 2019 interview with XXL magazine. “I love her mommy and I always will,” he said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Two months later, an insider told Us that the pair were working toward a resolution. “Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two,” the source said in February. “They are coparenting and hanging out more and more, working on getting back together.”

However, despite these reports, Jenner’s 10-year-old nephew, Mason, stated that they “are not back together” in an Instagram live in March.

Since their split, the former pair have focused on maintaining a strong coparenting relationship while raising their daughter, Stormi. “Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together,” a source previously explained. “But Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment.”