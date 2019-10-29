



It’s a good thing Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be coparenting well: A romantic reunion between the exes seems unlikely, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kylie and Travis are still not back together,” the source says. “It doesn’t look like they will immediately reconcile anymore. They have differing objectives and two different lives.”

Us confirmed on October 1 that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, were taking time off from their relationship of more than two years.

For her part, the Kylie Cosmetics founder isn’t suffering heartache. “Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis. She’s happy and things in her life are great,” a source told Us on October 17, noting that the former couple have stayed “extremely close” since their split.

And that post-split amicability translates to an easier time coparenting Stormi, the duo’s 20-month-old daughter.

“They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life,” the second source added. “They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.”

Jenner expressed those same sentiments on October 3 as she opened up about the split on Twitter. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

In the wake of the breakup, Jenner was seen hanging out with Drake at the rapper’s 33rd birthday party on Wednesday, October 23. “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.”

Another eyewitness said Jenner and the Grammy winner “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the party. “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the second eyewitness added. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”