Kendall Jenner Jokes That She Is ‘Fighting’ With Kylie Jenner Over Fai Khadra

Getting territorial? Kendall Jenner teased her little sister, Kylie Jenner, after the makeup mogul posted photos with the model’s close friend Fai Khadra.

The battle began on Sunday, December 15, when Kylie — who split from boyfriend Travis Scott in October after more than two years together — shared three photos that showed her linking her arm through Khadra’s as they attended Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party in L.A.

Kylie, 22, tagged her sister, 24, in the post, prompting Kendall to comment, “Are we fighting?”

Kendall, who split from NBA player Ben Simmons in May, has been seen numerous times this year with her fellow model, prompting rumors that the pair were dating.

They attended Coachella in April, were spotted together at Wimbledon in England and vacationed together in Mykonos, Greece, in July, with Kendall sharing a video that showed them lounging on a speedboat. “Married life w/@yourboyfai,” she captioned the Instagram Story post.

That speculation heated up when the 28-year-old musician accompanied her to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in South Carolina on September 29. Kendall subsequently set the record straight, sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram along with the caption, “We don’t date he’s just my date.”

But she got fans riled up again in November when she teased her baby plans.

“Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say, ‘I,’” Kendall captioned a slideshow of pics on Instagram on November 24 that showed her holding her nephew Psalm West, 7 months, and his 3-year-old brother, Saint, and a pic featuring Khadra as he snapped a shot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s family members showed their support with Kim Kardashian and Kylie both commenting, “I.” Her pal Baldwin, 23, also commented, writing, “I SAY YES. I DOOO. MEEEE. IIIIIIIII.”

While Kylie spent time with Khadra at Diddy’s party on Saturday, a source told Us that she was by her sister Khloé Kardashian’s side for most of the night. The insider added that Kylie’s exes Scott and Tyga were also in attendance but they didn’t interact with each other and Kylie and Tyga didn’t cross paths during the celebration.