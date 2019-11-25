Baby fever! Kendall Jenner jokingly teased future family plans with her friend Fai Khadra in an adorable Sunday, November 24, Instagram upload.

“Everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say, ‘I,’” the model, 24, captioned a slideshow. In the social media post, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star held her 6-month-old nephew, Psalm, and tickled his 3-year-old brother, Saint. Khadra, 28, snapped the last shot.

The reality star’s family members showed their support with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both commenting, “I.” As for Hailey Beiber (née Baldwin), the Drop the Mic cohost, 23, wrote, “I SAY YES. I DOOO. MEEEE. IIIIIIIII.”

Kendall and Khadra attended Hailey and Justin Bieber’s September wedding ceremony together, but the E! personality was quick to clarify that they are just friends. “We don’t date he’s just my date,” the Los Angeles native captioned a mirror selfie ahead of the South Carolina nuptials.

She and the DJ also matched at Wimbledon in July and stepped out together in October 2018 for Halloween.

Kendall, who has previously been linked to NBA stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, shies away from sharing her relationships with the public. She explained this decision in June, telling Vogue Australia: “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.¨

In May, though, the star was open about her mixed feelings when it comes to starting a family. “I go in and out of phases [of having baby fever],” Kendall told E! News at the time. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘[Oh my God], I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”