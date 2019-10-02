Talk about a star-studded celebration. Celebrity guests at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s second wedding on Monday, September 30, included famous friends such as Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and Joan Smalls.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, and the model, 22, tied the knot for the second time in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina earlier this week. The wedding, which was attended by more than 100 guests, comes a little over a year after the couple obtained their marriage license at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

“It’s core family and friends,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday of the pair’s guest list.

In September, Baldwin celebrated one year of marriage with the “What Do You Mean?” crooner with a photo on her Instagram Story of her kissing her husband’s cheek.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned the picture on September 13.

After the couple’s nuptials on Monday, a second source told Us that Bieber and Baldwin are in a better place in their relationship.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the insider said. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

The Grammy winner and the model met in 2009 after they were introduced to each other by the Drop the Mic host’s father, Stephen Baldwin, at the premiere of the “I Don’t Care” singer’s film Never Say Never in New York City.

“This is my daughter Hailey. She’s a major fan. We’ve been enjoying your music,” the Unusual Suspects actor, 53, told Bieber in a video from the meeting.

The clip continued with Hailey shaking her future husband’s hand, telling him, “Nice to meet you.”

Six years later, Bieber confirmed his relationship with Hailey after he posted an Instagram photo of the two sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss in January 2016. The couple split later that month before reuniting in May 2018.

“Hailey has always loved Justin and they have been best friends, so it’s no surprise that they’re hooking up again,” a source told Us in June 2018.

The two got engaged in July 2018 after Bieber proposed to his then-girlfriend in front of a crowd at a resort in the Bahamas.

In September, the “As Long As You Love Me” hitmaker thanked Hailey’s parents for allowing him to spend his forever with their daughter.

“Me and the wife! and the in laws!!” he captioned a throwback photo on Instagram of his and his wife’s family. “Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

Scroll through for more celebrity guests at Bieber and Hailey’s wedding.