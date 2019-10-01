



Second time’s the charm. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in a better place following their second wedding.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively following the couple’s Monday, September 30, nuptials.

The source continues, “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

As for Bieber’s previous long-term relationship with Selena Gomez, whom he dated on and off for seven years, the source notes that Baldwin, 25, is no longer bothered by her husband’s ex.

“Hailey isn’t insecure about Justin and Selena’s former relationship anymore and knows that she is the one who has the ring,” the insider says. “Selena is not a threat to her at this point.”

The “Sorry” singer and the model tied the knot for the second time in a private ceremony in South Carolina on Monday. The famous guest list included friends and family such as Kendall Jenner, the bride’s cousin Ireland Baldwin and Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun. The wedding was also attended by Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Caitlin Beadles, whom he dated in 2008 after moving from Canada to Atlanta to pursue his music career.

“It’s core family and friends,” a source told Us on Monday.

The pair, who obtained their marriage license at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, celebrated their one-year anniversary as a married couple last month.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” Baldwin captioned a photo on her Instagram Story on September 13 of her kissing her husband’s cheek.

